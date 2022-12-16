The Bettendorf High School Student Council is hosting The Bett HS Winter Market from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 17) in the BHS gym, 3333 18th St.

This year’s vendors include Color Street, Robins Craftz, Haley Clays Boutique, Cheryl Ruby, Kissed by Blyss, Sweet Treats, Blooming Grove Boutique, Beneath the Bark, Cathleen’s Rustic Creations, Siutree Tees & More, Made by Gym, Bett Sophomore Class, C+W Co., ISA Balloon Design, and more.

Proceeds will benefit the Class of 2023 Bettendorf High Prom.