Bettendorf High School on Friday, Sept. 22 (during Homecoming week) will honor three outstanding graduates as new members of the school’s Hall of Honor during a ceremony at BHS Commons.
The 2023 Hall of Honor Inductees are:
- Jack F. Deere, Jr., Class of 1963
- Jeffrey McDaniel, Class of 1986
- Julianna Venker Skluzacek, Class of 1966
“I am extremely excited to be a part of a tradition that honors the accomplishments of our alumni in their respective fields,” Bettendorf High principal Kristy Cleppe said in a Wednesday news release.
“How these three individuals have taken their experiences from the Bettendorf Community School District and forged their paths is a testament to the opportunities our district creates and provides for our students,” she said. “We welcome these individuals back to Bettendorf High School to celebrate their accomplishments as a district and as a community. Please join us in honoring these individuals.”
Bettendorf High established the Hall of Honor Recognition Program in 1992 to honor graduates who have achieved a notably high level of performance in their career or profession, influenced the lives of others in some positive manner, and achieved a place of distinction in the area of public or community service.
Nominees must have:
• Graduated from Bettendorf High School more than 10 years prior to the induction
• Achieved outstanding success in his or her career
• Made a significant contribution to the community or to society
• Demonstrated distinction in professional, public, and/or community service
• Demonstrated a positive influence on the lives of others
Plaques are presented to each individual at the induction ceremony during Homecoming week every other year. The engraved plaque containing a photo and citation for each nominee is posted on permanent display at the high school, 3333 18th St., Bettendorf.
Among the many professional and accomplishments of this year’s inductees:
- Jack Deere was financial advisor at Merrill Lynch (1990-2009), was manager of the Merrill Lynch office in Cedar Rapids, and was previously Superintendent of Schools in DeKalb, Ill., 1986-90.
- Jeffrey McDaniel is an attorney and president of the Rock Island-based Brooks Law Firm, P.C.
- Julianna Venker Skluzacek is founder and artistic director of The Merlin Players, a professional theater company in Faribault, Minn. (south of the Twin Cities).