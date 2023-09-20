Bettendorf High School on Friday, Sept. 22 (during Homecoming week) will honor three outstanding graduates as new members of the school’s Hall of Honor during a ceremony at BHS Commons.

The 2023 Hall of Honor Inductees are:

Jack F. Deere, Jr., Class of 1963

Jeffrey McDaniel, Class of 1986

Julianna Venker Skluzacek, Class of 1966

“I am extremely excited to be a part of a tradition that honors the accomplishments of our alumni in their respective fields,” Bettendorf High principal Kristy Cleppe said in a Wednesday news release.

Jack Deere

“How these three individuals have taken their experiences from the Bettendorf Community School District and forged their paths is a testament to the opportunities our district creates and provides for our students,” she said. “We welcome these individuals back to Bettendorf High School to celebrate their accomplishments as a district and as a community. Please join us in honoring these individuals.”

Bettendorf High established the Hall of Honor Recognition Program in 1992 to honor graduates who have achieved a notably high level of performance in their career or profession, influenced the lives of others in some positive manner, and achieved a place of distinction in the area of public or community service.

Jeff McDaniel

Nominees must have:

• Graduated from Bettendorf High School more than 10 years prior to the induction

• Achieved outstanding success in his or her career

• Made a significant contribution to the community or to society

• Demonstrated distinction in professional, public, and/or community service

• Demonstrated a positive influence on the lives of others



Plaques are presented to each individual at the induction ceremony during Homecoming week every other year. The engraved plaque containing a photo and citation for each nominee is posted on permanent display at the high school, 3333 18th St., Bettendorf.

Julianna Venker Skluzacek

Among the many professional and accomplishments of this year’s inductees: