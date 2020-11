Bettendorf High School’s Black Voices Matter will present the movie “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, and Brie Larson, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in the PAC.

There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted.

Audience members should enter through the commons by the main entrance. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Social-distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required.