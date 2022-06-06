The City of Bettendorf on Monday announced the hiring of Angie Sharp to fill the new position of Community Engagement Manager.

Sharp graduated from Augustana College in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and English. Since 2009, she has worked for WQAD-TV, the last 5 1/2 years as the anchor for Good Morning Quad Cities.

She has been involved with Lead(h)er, American Heart Association, Dress for Success Quad Cities, and YWCA Quad Cities.

Sharp and her husband Zach, along with their son Zander and their dog Zuno, currently live in Moline but are actively looking for a home in Bettendorf.

“I am very excited to join this dynamic and diligent team,” she said in a Monday release from the city. “As Community Engagement Manager, I plan to do just that — find creative and impactful ways to connect with the people who are supporting, growing, and living in the city of Bettendorf. When we do that, the entire Quad Cities area succeeds and more people will know just how vibrant this community is to raise a family, build a business, and have a fun and fulfilled life.”

Sharp begins her duties on June 7, 2022.