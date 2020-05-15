Bettendorf hires new community development director

Mark D. Hunt has been hired as Bettendorf’s new community development director, the city announced Friday.

“I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to serve the Bettendorf community,” Hunt said. “I am ready to use my experience in zoning, planning and housing to help the City continue to grow and prosper.”

Mayor Bob Gallagher and the city council will formally announce the hiring at the May 19 council meeting,

“We are pleased that Mark has agreed to serve the City of Bettendorf as the community development director,” Gallagher said. “There were many qualified applicants. But, we felt Mark’s knowledge and experience would best benefit our community. The city has been very fortunate throughout the years to have great city leaders and we know that Mark will be a perfect fit when he takes over his new position.”

Hunt fills the position that was made available when John Soenksen retired in March. He was most recently finance and economic development director for the Village of Milan.

Hunt has served as data services planner, senior planner, and similar positions for Rock Island and Davenport and also worked for the Rock Island Housing Authority.

Hunt will start June 22.