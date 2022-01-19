Bettendorf holds State of the District, information fair event

The Bettendorf School District will hold its first State of the District on Monday at Grant Wood Elementary School, 1423 Hillside Drive, Bettendorf.

Here’s the schedule:

5-6 p.m.- Community Information Fair

6-6:15 p.m. – BHS Jazz Band Performance

6:15 p.m. – Michelle Morse, superintendent, presents the State of the District Report.

The public is welcome to see community and district displays with information and services for children and parents. Child care will be available from 6-7:30 p.m. on the upper level thanks to the BHS National Honor Society and SELL Crew.

Those attending can enjoy food prepared by Bettendorf Middle School Living Skills and Bettendorf High School Culinary arts teachers and students.

The superintendent’s report will include an update of student and district achievements as well as successes, challenges, and opportunities in the district.