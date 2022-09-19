The Bettendorf High School Homecoming Parade will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 beginning at 6 p.m.

The route will be the same as prior years. Staging will be held in the Splash Landing parking lot and along 23rd Street towards Veterans Memorial Park. The parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue on Spruce Hills Drive, turning right on 18th Street, and turning right into the Bettendorf High School parking lot.

During the parade, traffic will be prohibited on 23rd Street from Lincoln Road to Middle Road, according to a Monday city release. Traffic will be prohibited on Spruce Hills Drive between Middle Road and 18th Street. Traffic will also be prohibited on 18th Street between Spruce Hills Drive and the north lot of Bettendorf High School.