Bettendorf has a special deal and a special event for area veterans and active duty military, in honor of Veterans Day.

Bettendorf Transit is offering free fixed-route rides for all veterans from Monday, November 6th through Friday, November 10th. Click here for information on routes and schedules.

They’re honoring local members of the military, past and present, with a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street in Bettendorf on Saturday, November 11 at 2 p.m. The ceremony includes an opening prayer, a wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Memorial, an Honor Guard and a closing prayer.

Veterans Memorial pays tribute to those in the community who have served in the military. It features two pentagons that surround the American flag. The inner ring represents the five branches of service and the outer pillars of black granite feature the names of hundreds of servicemembers. Click here to learn how to add someone to the Memorial.