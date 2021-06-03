Bettendorf hosting Movies in the Park

The City of Bettendorf is hosting Movies in the Park for four Saturdays in June.

All movies will be shown on an inflatable screen at Veterans’ Memorial Park located at 1645 23rd Street starting at dusk.

The movie schedule is:

June 5 – Onward

June 12 – Trolls World Tour

June 19 – Sonic the Hedgehog

June 26 – The War with Grandpa

Weather cancellations will be posted on either the Life Fitness Center Facebook page or the Bettendorf Park and Recreation Facebook page.

For more details, call 563-344-4111.