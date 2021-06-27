Bettendorf judge among 3 Iowa Court of Appeals nominees

A Bettendorf judge is among three nominees for the Iowa Court of Appeals.

The nominating commission met Friday to interview applicants for the vacancy, then deliberated and selected three nominees and delivered the slate to Gov. Kim Reynolds. Nominees are:

Judge Gina Badding, Carroll

Judge Joel Barrows, Bettendorf

Judge Mary Chicchelly, Cedar Rapids

According to his Iowa Judicial Branch biography, Barrows was appointed to the bench in 2012.

Judge Barrows

After being raised in Folletts and Camanche, Iowa, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Coe College in 1983, a master’s degree in history from Southern Illinois University in 1986, a law degree from Drake University in 1989, and a master of laws degree in international and comparative law, with distinction, from Georgetown University Law Center in 1993.

Before he was appointed to the bench, Barrows served as a child support recovery attorney for Clinton, Jackson and Cedar counties, an assistant Polk County attorney in Des Moines, and as an assistant United States attorney in both Des Moines and Davenport

He is a member of the Scott County and Iowa State Bar Associations, as well as the Iowa Judges Association.

The governor has 30 days to appoint the new judge.

The 17-member commission is composed of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa, and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate.

The names of the commissioners are on the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commissions website.