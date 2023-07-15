Sixteen Iowans – including one from Bettendorf – applied with the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy on the Iowa Court of Appeals arising from the retirement of Judge Anuradha Vaitheswaran, a news release says.

The nominating commission met Friday to interview the applicants for the vacancy. After the interviews, the commission deliberated and selected a slate of five nominees from the group of applicants and delivered the slate to Gov. Kim Reynolds. The nominees selected are:

Judge Jeffrey Bert, Bettendorf

Judge Jeffrey Farrell, Urbandale

Samuel Langholz, Ankeny

Judge Amy Moore, Ames

Heather Quick, Cedar Rapids

The governor has 30 days to appoint the new judge.

The 17-member commission is composed of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa, and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate. The names of the commissioners are on the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commissions website.