Bettendorf kids raise money for SEAL families by selling lemonade

Kids in Bettendorf are trying to make a difference with a classic childhood pastime.

Lucas and Annabelle Folland spent the weekend selling lemonade — and they wanted the money raised to go to a charity.

And after seeing a commercial for Thank the SEALs, they decided that they wanted to help the cause, which helps families of Navy SEALs.

“When you think about being home for months and months and months, it’s really hard to teach them the importance of service,” Emma Folland, Lucas and Annabelle’s mom said. “And for them to come up with a lemonade stand for support the seals all on their own is amazing and I’m so incredibly proud of them.”

“I wanted to help too because I thought having a lemonade stand would be pretty fun,” Lucas Folland said. “Some Army showed up, and some of our friends showed up, and police officers and firefighters.”

Emma Folland says that her kids help her and her husband out with charity projects they work on, and says that keeping your kids involved with your charitable work will help them want to do the same as they grow up.

“Bring your kids to service projects,” Folland said. “Our kids come a lot around to help other people, and they model what we do as adults. You’d be amazed at what they do to follow in your footsteps.”