The Bettendorf Learning Campus has announced the return of its annual Discovery Fair on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The Learning Campus is comprised of the Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum, and Faye’s Field all in the 2900 block of Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf.

The festival of family fun and exploration will take place at all three locations across the campus from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This year’s Discovery Fair is presented by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation through sponsorship of Title Sponsors HNI, Iowa American Water, Lane & Waterman LLP, DuTrac Community Credit Union, and Morgan Stanley, Library Champion Sponsor Pumped Balloons by Veronica and Community Partner Sponsors Russell and Steve’s Mirror & Glass.

The free event offers classes and experiences for families and youth of all ages. This year’s activities include a bubble station, rock candy making, stomp rockets, robotics, face painting, balloon creations, butterfly gardens, a “Little Hands Site,” watercolor painting, and more. These experiences are either available as a half-hour class that is repeated throughout the day or as a drop-in session. No registration is required.

For more information, call the Bettendorf Public Library at 563-344-4175.

