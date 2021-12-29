Bettendorf Library, Black Hawk College, team up for free resume-building workshop

People who seek a new career or want to update their resumes can find help this January at the Bettendorf Public Library.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, the library, along with Black Hawk College’s Angela Striegel, will host a presentation to help job seekers craft attention-grabbing resumes.

The workshop will be available both in person and online. In-person attendees will meet at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.

The online attendance will be available live via GoToMeeting. Registration is limited and required. To sign up, visit here or call 563-344-4175.

Striegel is the coordinator of career planning and placement at Black Hawk College. Her presentation will cover information and tips on creating and updating resumes. Time for questions and answers will be included after the presentation.

The free program is a collaboration between the Bettendorf Public Library and Black Hawk College. More information about this and other Bettendorf Public Library events can be found here or call 563-344-4179.

