The Bettendorf Public Library has added a laser engraver/cutter to the maker tools available in its Creation Studio.

Thanks to The Bettendorf Public Library Foundation, Bechtel Trusts, and the Eckert Family Fund, the makerspace now offers an Epilog Fusion Edge. This 50-watt CO2 laser can engrave and cut a variety of materials including wood, acrylic, fabric, cork, rubber, slate, glass, and much more, according to a Monday release from the library.

The Bettendorf library’s new laser cutter/engraver and a project made with it.

The Epilog Fusion Edge will be available for public use beginning today, May 15th. First-time users must complete the library’s operational and safety training before using the laser. The Creation Studio is located on the second floor of the Bettendorf Public Library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

The Creation Studio provides community access to new and emerging technologies, such as 3D printers and other equipment, which inspire interest in creativity and design. Creation Studio computers are available with access to CorelDraw and Adobe Illustrator, two software platforms that work well with the laser.

Appointments are available during Creation Studio open work hours. Walk-ins are allowed, but use of the laser is not guaranteed without an appointment. The engraver is free to use. Appointments can be made at the library website HERE.

More information about the Creation Studio and other Bettendorf Public Library services is available by calling 563-344-4175.