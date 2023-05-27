The Bettendorf Public Library is set to celebrate summer with the return of its wildly popular Summer Concert Series, according to a news release.

The 11-week series starts on June 1 and takes place each Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Faye’s Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Attendees are encouraged to bring along food and drink. In the case of inclement weather, concerts will be held inside the Bettendorf Public Library, which is next to Faye’s Field.

Here’s the lineup:

6/1 – Doggin’ Out

6/8 – 10 of Soul

6/15 – Douglas & Tucker

6/22 – Troy Rangel & Friends

6/29 – Tailfins

7/6 – Angela Meyer Band

7/13 – Crooked Cactus

7/20 – Knockoffs

7/27 – Big Fun

8/3 – Logan Springer

8/10 – Funktastic 5



The Summer Concert Series is funded by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation and supported by Title Sponsors: TBK Bank, Abbey Carpet Gallery, Build to Suit, and Focus Real

Estate Development; Autographed Edition Sponsors: Bettendorf Rotary Club and Duck Creek

Tire & Service; Limited Edition Sponsor: Mel Foster Co.; and First Edition Sponsor: BankORION.

For more information about the Summer Concert Series series and other library events, visit here, or call 563-344-4175.