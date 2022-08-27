The Bettendorf Public Library will adopt new hours as a part of its fall schedule change. Along with opening on Sundays, the following operating hours will begin after Labor Day on Tuesday. Sept. 6, and be in effect until Memorial Day 2023, a news release says.

Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1-4 p.m.

Located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf, the Bettendorf Public Library is committed to “providing access to information and ideas for all,” a news release says. ‘

As an accompaniment to the Library’s operating hours, Bettendorf Public Library cardholders have 24/7 access to thousands of digital books, audiobooks, movies, magazines, and streaming music. More information about the Bettendorf Public Library’s hours and online services can be found here or by calling the library at 563-344-4175.