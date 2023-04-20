The Bettendorf Public Library is encouraging community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29 and explore the wealth of materials and programs available. The theme for this year’s celebration is “There’s More to the Story,” according to a news release.

From picture books to large print and audiobooks to ebooks, many know that the Bettendorf Public Library carries stories of all kinds. But there are many more chapters beyond books in the story of libraries, the release says.

The Bettendorf Public Library’s story includes the offer of welcoming spaces and events that

bring the Quad Cities community together for entertainment, education, and connection

through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more. The

Creation Studio at the Bettendorf Public Library houses maker machines available for public

use to help creators start their stories.

In celebration of National Library Week, the Bettendorf Public Library is adding to their Library of Things kits that will allow users to explore creating with various materials including tools for the kitchen, gel printing, crochet, and more.

The National Library Week celebration at the Bettendorf Public Library will culminate with a Short Film Fest on Saturday, April 29, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The event will feature short films from

the collection of Kanopy, which is a free downloadable service available to Bettendorf library

cardholders. Registration is not required.

For more information, visit here.