The Bettendorf Public Library is offering children ages 3 through 10 and their parents an opportunity to unwind alongside great stories, a news release says.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. staff will present Yoga and Stories at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Participants are welcome to bring along a mat or borrow one of the library’s. No registration is required to attend this free program that is sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

The Bettendorf Public Library seeks to be a recognized free community resource, serving as a gateway to life-long learning by offering a diverse spectrum of innovative services, materials, and programming in support of social, educational, and cultural activities, the release says. Staff certified in Yoga for youth will lead the event.

