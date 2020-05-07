Bettendorf Library to offer no-contact curbside pick-up service

The Bettendorf Public Library will begin walk-up no-contact pick-up service for cardholders starting Monday, May 11. The service will be available Monday – Thursday from 11am – 6pm and Friday – Saturday from 11am – 4pm.

Bettendorf cardholders can place online hold requests on Bettendorf items through the library’s website. There is a limit of 10 hold requests per library card. Interlibrary loan requests, kits, board games, puzzles, tablets, Playaway Views and Launch-pads are not included in the service.

Once patrons are notified that the hold is available, they call the library to schedule a pick-up time. The pick-up times must be scheduled in advance.

A walk-up pick-up station will be in the northeast corner of the building near the 18th Street parking lot. The reserved items will be checked out on the patron’s card, bagged, and available to be picked-up at the scheduled time. The bag will be marked with the first four letters of the patron’s last name and last four digits of the patron’s library card.

If you don’t have a Bettendorf Library card and would like one, you can apply for a card online on the library’s website.