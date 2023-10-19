Bettendorf Police have arrested the driver of a car that crashed into Chateau Knoll Apartments this morning.

A news release from Bettendorf Chief of Police Keith Kimball says that Deandre McDaniel, 29 of Bettendorf, was driving a 2014 Chevy Impala at a high rate of speed, eastbound on Middle Road approaching 29th Street on October 19 at about 6:15 a.m. The vehicle lost control due to the excessive speed and wet roadway, left the roadway and struck an occupied apartment building at Chateau Knoll Apartments. The vehicle was registered to McDaniel.

When Bettendorf officers approached McDaniel, who had walked away from the accident scene, and made contact with him, he took up an aggressive stance, did not comply and attempted to flee on foot. He was apprehended shortly thereafter. No injuries were reported in the incident, but a main gas line into the apartment building was struck and MidAmerican Energy was called, along with Bettendorf Fire personnel.

The apartment building’s occupants had to be evacuated and property management staff were helping their tenants find temporary housing until they can return safely.

McDaniel was charged with interference with official acts, failure to maintain control, failure to have insurance and leaving the scene of a property accident. He is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $1200 bond, awaiting a hearing.