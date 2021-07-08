Bettendorf man arrested for several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Tovar Rodriguez, 37, of Bettendorf, on several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office started an investigation on June 10, 2021, after receiving a cybertip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation lead to identifying Rodriguez as the suspect in the case and turned up evidence that Rodriguez was possessing and promoting child pornography.

On Thursday, Rodriguez was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (Iowa Code 728.12(2)), a class “D” felony, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor (Iowa Code 728.13(3)), an aggravated misdemeanor.

Rodriguez is being held at the Scott County Jail.