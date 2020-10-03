Bettendorf man faces charges in connection with Friday chase

A Bettendorf man, briefly jailed, faces charges in connection with a high-speed chase Friday afternoon in Bettendorf.

Roosevelt Miller Jr., 28, faces a felony charge of eluding, along with misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension, interference with official acts, lane violation, leaving the scene of an injury accident, having no insurance and speeding.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Miller was driving a red 2013 Ford Focus “at a high rate of speed” shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of State Street/U.S. Route 67.

When Bettendorf police officers tried to stop him, he continued driving in the 2000 block of Grant Street at more than 25 miles over the 30 mph speed limit “while eluding police vehicles.”

He used a dedicated turn late to travel around other traffic stopped in the 1800 block of Grant Street and, near the intersection of 17th and Grant streets, used a parking lane to pass other traffic.

He then drove the car into the rear of another Bettendorf squad car as well as another vehicle in traffic.

During the crash, a front-seat passenger in Miller’s car suffered injuries, including a face laceration.

Miller left his car, which was inoperable after the crash, and took off on foot, running from uniformed and non-uniformed officers who told him to stop. Officers finally surrounded and arrested him.

Miller has a suspended driver’s license. Officers could not find insurance for the car he was driving.

He was released on bond a little more than two hours after he was booked into Scott County Jail at 1:21 p.m.