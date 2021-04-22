Bettendorf man faces sexual-abuse charges involving child younger than 12

An 18-year-old Bettendorf man faces felony charges involving sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 years old.

Wyatt Draese, who faces three felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse, was held on $50,000 cash-only bond Thursday in Scott County Jail.

He is accused of committing sexual abuse upon the child between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of 2020 at a residence on Riverview Lane, police say in the arrest affidavit.

Draese “admitted to performing the sex acts with the victim on more than three occasions,” the affidavit says.

Further proceedings are set for Scott County Court on Monday and again April 30.

In Iowa, second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony with a maximum prison term of 25 years.