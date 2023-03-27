Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the victim of an early Sunday morning shooting as Christopher F. Bivens, 38, of Bettendorf. An autopsy is scheduled for this morning, March 27, 2023.

Officers were called to the 100 block of 15th Avenue in East Moline for a report of shots fired at about 5:07 a.m. Sunday, March 26. They were advised that a man had sustained a gunshot wound. When they arrived, officers located the injured man outside the residence and began providing medical assistance. The man (Christopher Bivens) was taken to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, where he was pronounced dead.

(eastmoline.com)

Officers from East Moline Police Department, Moline Police Department, Silvis Police Department and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene. They were told the suspect may have entered a residence in the 100 block of 15th Avenue. Officers obtained a description of the suspect, set up a perimeter and attempted to call the suspect out of the residence but the suspect did not cooperate. The suspect was seen fleeing the area on foot by officers at about 9:30 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident in the 100 block of 16th Avenue, in the south alley.

The suspect was identified as Zaccheus N. Hayes, age 24. He was transported to the Rock Island County jail on first-degree murder charges and no bond has been set at this time.

This is still considered an open and active investigation by East Moline Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Rock Island County Coroner’s office.