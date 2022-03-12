A 70-year-old Bettendorf man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from Bettendorf Police.

At 4:30 p.m., the Scott Emergency Christmas Center received 911 calls about a two-vehicle accident on 18th Street between the intersections of Lincoln Road and Parkway Drive, the release says. Bettendorf Police responded with Bettendorf Fire and Medic Ambulance.

During the initial investigation, responders found a 2007 Honda Ridgeline truck was headed north on 18th Street.

The driver failed to maintain control of his vehicle, drove off the roadway, and struck a signpost, the release says. The vehicle then drove back onto the roadway and began to head north in the southbound lane of 18th Street.

The truck struck a 2013 Toyota Highlander headed south on 18th Street head-on. After it struck the Highlander, the truck rolled over, the release said.

The 70-year-old man who was driving the truck was thrown from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, the release says.

A 66-year-old Bettendorf woman who was driving the Highlander was transported by Medic Ambulance to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus for evaluation and subsequently released, police say.

The incident remains under investigation by Bettendorf Police and the Scott County Medical Examiner’s Office. The names of those involved are not being released pending notification of their families.