Bettendorf man makes it back to the US after being stuck abroad

A Bettendorf man made it back to the United States after being stuck abroad during the pandemic.

Tyler Adams was visiting Peru when the country started locking down travel. Adams was stuck at a hostel there for more than two weeks waiting for a chance to get out of the country.

He said Peru’s military response to the pandemic restricted where and when he and other Americans could leave. He’s relieved to be back on his home soil.

“Being back stateside, you have a lot more freedom of going out for a walk or run, or going to the grocery store,” Adams said. “Or just doing some of those things that you don’t think like necessarily can be taken away from you, but while in Peru, that happens.”

Adams is in Denver right now. He’s unable to come all the way home because of state travel restrictions.