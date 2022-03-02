A 37-year-old Bettendorf man was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison in connection with production and possession of child pornography.

Justin Treanton was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography and 20 years in prison for the possession of child pornography, with the sentences to run consecutively for a total of 50 years in federal prison, says a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Iowa.

After he serves his prison sentence, Treanton will be under federal supervised release for the rest of his life and required to register as a sex offender, the release says.

The case came to light after Treanton sent child pornography, which he had produced through the hands-on sex abuse of a 4-year-old child, to an undercover police officer in New Zealand.

The child pornography was traced back to Treanton in Bettendorf. When law enforcement executed a search warrant on Treanton’s cell phone they found other images of child pornography portraying infants and toddlers and violence, the release says.

U. S. State’s Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Department of Homeland Security, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Bettendorf Police Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

The U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa prosecuted the case as part of the U. S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons with knowledge of a child being sexually abused may call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.