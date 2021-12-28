Bettendorf man sentenced to more than 18 years prison on drug and ammunition charges

A Bettendorf man, Joshua Andrew Dewilfond, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey on Dec. 23 to 200 months (or 18.66 years) in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

Dewilfond was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay

$200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. The 32-year-old man was identified by law enforcement when an anonymous tip was submitted to Crime Stoppers that alleged Dewilfond was selling drugs out of his vehicle, according to a Tuesday release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Sept. 27, 2020, law enforcement located Dewilfond driving and stopped him; he attempted to flee and was not cooperative with law enforcement. Officers noted the smell of burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was completed and 988 grams of methamphetamine, ammunition, and other various prescription medications were located.

The following day, agents located a vehicle registered to Dewilfond. A canine alerted on the vehicle and it was searched. More ammunition and loaded magazines were found in the vehicle. Additional ammunition, drugs, and drug paraphernalia were also located during a search of Dewilfond’s residence.

As a convicted felon, Dewilfond was prohibited from owning or possessing ammunition. Dewilfond pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him on Aug. 24, 2021.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was investigated by the Scott County Drug Taskforce, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bettendorf Police Department.