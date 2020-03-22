Bettendorf man stuck in Peru

Bettendorf native, Tyler Adams is taking a trip around the world, but now is stuck in Peru. Peru’s government closed the boarder because of the Coronavirus. Adams had 12 hours to leave, but wasn’t near an airport.

“I’ve been in situations much more scary than this around the world when it comes to military presence and kinda just don’t go outside.” Said Adams. “I was quarantined in Belgium for a month as well back in 2015, but this one, there’s no end to it, there is potentially no end to it so yes it’s a little bit more scary.”

Now he has to stay quarantined for two weeks and is unsure how long after that before he can leave.