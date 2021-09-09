Bettendorf man suspected in 2014 sex-abuse case after DNA match from Florida arrest

A 49-year-old Bettendorf man is in custody after authorities accuse him of having sex with a minor against her will and failing to register as a sex offender.

In an arrest affidavit, police say Lipe “performed a sex act against the will of a 16-year-old victim. This act was done while the victim was incapacitated while she was visiting the defendant” on July 24, 2014, on the 4400 block of State Street, Riverdale (also listed in documents as Bettendorf.)

On Aug. 1, 2014, Lipe “provided an interview at the Sheriff’s Office and within a few days fled the state,” the affidavit says.

He was tracked with the assistance of the U. S. Marshals Service to Texas, Indiana, California, and then to Florida, the affidavit says. On April 24, 2015, Lipe was arrested in Florida after he was discovered to have taken another person’s identity.

Lipe, the affidavit says, provided his DNA while he was in custody in Florida.

The DNA was compared by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Lab to the evidence submitted at the time of the sexual assault. On Aug. 5, 2015, the lab confirmed the DNA match between the defendant and evidence submitted, the affidavit says.

Lipe, who was held without bond Thursday in Scott County Jail, has demanded a preliminary hearing, which is set for Sept. 17, court records say.

Lipe, a registered sex offender, was convicted in Illinois in 2001 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the affidavit says.