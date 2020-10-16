Bettendorf man tells cops ‘She was pretty’ after assault in Walmart

After another person was grabbed and sexually assaulted in a Walmart, a Bettendorf man was being held Friday in Scott County Jail.

Damian Neil McMahill, 20, was being held on a $10,000 secured bond to face a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Police responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday to Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, for a report of an assault.

Police say McMahill followed someone in the store for two to three minutes. Once she stopped in an aisle to shop McMahill grabbed her around the neck with his arm, “thus preventing her from escaping his control.”

With his other hand, he grabbed her intimately below the waist.

Police say the victim “tried to fight back and was not successful,” and feared for her safety and being further sexually assaulted.

Immediately afterward, McMahill changed his clothing and hairstyle “to avoid identity.” Police found McMahill in his car in the store parking lot. The clothing he wore during the assault was recovered on his person and in the vehicle.

After he was read his Miranda Rights and asked the reason for the assault, McMahill answered “She was pretty.”

Store video recorded McMahill “stalking” the victim for a few minutes before the assault.

McMahill and the victim do not know each other.

McMahill’s arraignment is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 5 in Scott County Court.