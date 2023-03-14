A Bettendorf man has won a $100,000 lottery prize, according to a news release.

Todd Rands won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Triple Cash Payout” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at QC Mart, 2545 18th St., Bettendorf, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office, the release says.

Triple Cash Payout is a $10 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.98. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit here.

About the Iowa Lottery

Since the lottery’s start in 1985, its players have won more than $5.3 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $2.3 billion for state programs.