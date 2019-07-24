Bettendorf mayor announces re-election bid

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher announced his intention to seek re-election on Wednesday.

“Since my re-election in 2015, Bettendorf has seen significant commercial

investment throughout the city,” Gallagher said in a news release. “We are ecstatic that TBK Bank Sports Complex is finally a reality after seven years of planning at the city level. This approximate $55 Million dollar regional youth sports complex and entertainment center has brought visitors to Bettendorf from 12 states and spurred over $30 million dollars in investment on site. It is proving to be the game-changer we believed it to be when the project was announced.”

Gallagher added that “new commercial investment which occurred during my second term as mayor almost quadrupled the investment during my first term. Bettendorf is truly a premier place to live, work and play and the team we have in place at City Hall is a large reason for this success.”