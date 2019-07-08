Bettendorf mayor praises floodwall for minimal impact on his city

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Flooding hampered the Quad Cities for months.

We talked a lot about the damage done in Davenport, Moline, Buffalo and Pleasant Valley.

Part of River Drive in Bettendorf closed for weeks.

Gallagher discussed what kind of damage he saw in areas under his domain in Bettendorf and what specific steps he thinks need to be done to protect the streets and other infrastructure better.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

