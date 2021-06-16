Bettendorf Middle School names new principal

Bettendorf Community School District announced they have selected Alan Hartley as the new Bettendorf Middle School principal, pending board review.

Mr. Hartley was most recently principal at Williams Middle School in Davenport where he has served for two years.

He started his career in education in 2011 in the Durant Community School District where he spent four years, first as a special education teacher, then Athletic Director and finally Director of Special Education.

The past six years, Mr. Hartley has been with the Davenport Community Schools, spending two years as the Assistant Principal at Keystone Academy, two years as Principal at Hayes Elementary, then serving at Williams.

Mr. Hartley has a Bachelor’s degree in Learning and Behavior Disorders from Murray State University in Kentucky, a Masters in Education Administration from St. Ambrose University, and an Advanced Studies Certificate in Superintendency from University of Northern Iowa.

He believes in a “student-first” educational approach and has experience with and passion for collaborative teaching environments that support all levels of learning.

He currently lives in Davenport with his wife, Heather, and three children.