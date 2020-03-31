Bettendorf Middle School staff to parade around school district Wednesday

On Wednesday, April 1, Bettendorf Middle School staff is hosting what they are calling a “CARona parade.”

From 10 to 11 a.m., staff from Bettendorf Middle School will be driving around the school district to show their support and love for students and families from a safe distance.

Students and their families are encouraged to show their school spirit by making signs and posters.

Social distancing rules will still apply during the parade, and staff is required to stay in their cars.

Students and family members are advised to stay in their yard and house and not approach any vehicles. Waving to the staff from afar is appreciated.

Bettendorf Middle School staff will be taking this route during the parade.