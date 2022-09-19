This morning, Monday, Sept. 19th, at 7:28 a.m., a Bettendorf student was riding their bike on the property at Bettendorf Middle School and cut in front of the path of a school bus that was driving in the designated drop-off bus lane, according to a city of Bettendorf release.

The bus was able to stop, but not before making contact with the student and bike, city spokeswoman Lauran Haldeman said. The student was looked over at the scene by EMS and the parent was contacted. The student received very minor injuries and continued on to school and is attending class, she said.

No charges will be filed regarding this incident.