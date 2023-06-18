The final results are in for Bettendorf Middle School at the National History Day contest at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

(Clockwise from upper left) Hadley Appel, Kailin Stiles-Pena and Addison Woelfel (all photos courtesy Bettendorf Community School District)

In the Junior Group Exhibit category, Hadley Appel, Addison Woelfel and Kailin Stiles-Pena (all 8th grade) competed with their project, “The Apgar Score: Advancing the Frontier of Neonatal Medicine.” Their preliminary judging ranking was first place, with an overall/national ranking of second place.

Kaylie Husser and Gabrielle Wischmann (both 8th grade) competed with their project, “Margaret Sanger’s Planned Parenthood: A Frontier in Women’s Healthcare.” Their preliminary judging ranking was first place with an overall/national ranking of eighth place.

In the Junior Individual Documentary category, Lucy Wolf (8th grade) competed with “The Burning River: How the Cuyahoga River Fires Fueled the Creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and Advanced the Frontier of Environmental Justice.” The preliminary judging ranking was second place (Honorable Mention) with an overall/national ranking of Top 20.

Ishika Motwani (8th grade) competed with “Lights Out! Revolutionizing Consumerism Through Planned Obsolescence.” The preliminary judging ranking was third place with an overall/national ranking of Top 30.

In the Junior Individual Exhibit category, Jackson Neighbor (7th grade) competed with “The Wright Flyer: How Two Brothers Turned the Sky Into a Frontier of Human Enterprise.” The preliminary judging ranking was second place (Honorable Mention) with an overall/national ranking of Top 20.

In the Junior Individual Website category, Stephen Schwartz (8th grade) competed with “The Ponseti Method: How the University of Iowa’s Dr. Ignacio Ponseti Revolutionized Clubfoot Treatment.” The preliminary judging ranking was third with an overall/national ranking of Top 30.

In the Junior Historical Paper category, Truman Brooks (8th grade) competed with “Los Alamos: The Manhattan Project’s Secret City and Origin of the World’s First Atomic Bomb.” The preliminary judging ranking was fifth with an overall/national ranking of Top 50.