Bettendorf mom launches online learning platform for adults to learn new skills

A Bettendorf mom teamed up with educators from across the country to create an online learning platform for moms.

Your Teachable Moment was launched in August to give moms a chance to try new things safely from home. The live online classes range from baking to painting and learning how to manage your schedule.

“Most of our students are moms who are with their kids all day, maybe helping them with their online education,” she said.

As an online teacher herself, she and her partners, Wendy Eldredge from Massachusetts and Heather Shamp from Ohio, were searching for ways to keep their mind sharp, and wanted to help others do the same

“And during this quarantine, they aren’t able to really leave the house. They really need their own thing. They need to be able to stimulate their own brain,” she said.

The service provides positivity and skills like painting during a hard time

Online art teacher Lisa Walker from Massachusetts said she enjoys helping people find an outlet.

“Even though it’s on zoom, you’re with other people, you’re engaged with the teacher and the other students. I think it’s really important right now to have something to look forward to,” she said.

Dani Deshotel, a mom and teacher from Louisiana, took a sign language class to stay connected.

“We need to socialize, it’s such a big part of the human connection,” she said. “It’s been hard, but we are finding ways to get through it. And I keep telling my kids this won’t last forever.”

But for the meantime, Berta is happy to help others.

“There is just so much in this life to learn and experience. And during this time when we can’t really go out and experience much, we still need that,” she said.

The cost of the classes vary, but most are between $10-$50. To find out more, visit https://yourteachablemoment.com/.