Bettendorf mother won’t give up in the search for her missing son

Continuing to search for answers, it’s been almost four years since a Bettendorf mother has seen her son.

David mcAllister vanished on May 10th, 2017.

He’s now 26-years-old.

The last recorded signal from his cell phone came from a spot near Vander Veer park that afternoon.

His mother, Marilyn McAllister, tells Local 4 what these years have been like, and how she’ll never stop looking.

If you’d like to join in the search for David and find out about more missing people that the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network is raising awareness about, click here: https://www.facebook.com/QCMPN/