Bettendorf High School Associate Principal Kristy Cleppe was recently chosen as the new high school principal beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, pending board approval.

“Kristy has proven herself to be an excellent administrator with vision and passion for supporting all students and staff,” Superintendent Michelle Morse said in a Tuesday district release. “We are excited to have someone we can move into such an important position in the district. She is excited to continue her work with students, staff and families in preparing students for success after high school.”

Cleppe has strength in building positive relationships and creating a positive school culture, the release said. She has a passion for ensuring students are provided many opportunities, including extracurricular activities, athletics and fine arts, as well as the supports necessary to be successful. Her goal is to be a principal who not only listens with care and understanding, but also prioritizes a culture of collaboration and trust to meet the needs of students, staff and community.

Cleppe has served as an associate principal at Bettendorf High School for nine years, and previously held the position of dean of students and taught business education at BHS — totaling 18 years working for Bettendorf Community Schools.

She has both personal and professional experiences in fine arts, activities and athletics and she is excited to continue to support these opportunities for students. Her educational background includes a B.A. in Secondary Education from Mount St. Clare College, Clinton, and a M.S. in Educational Leadership from Western Illinois University, Macomb.

She also has a PK-12 endorsement in Educational Administration. Prior to education she obtained a B.A. in Accounting and served as a financial analyst before finding her passion in education.

Cleppe will succeed Robert Boley, who was BHS principal for just one year. He announced in March he was leaving after this school year to spend more time with his family.