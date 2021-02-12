Bettendorf officer involved in fatal shooting identified

The Bettendorf Police Department has identified Officer Zachary Gish, a three year veteran of the Bettendorf Police Department, as the officer who shot and killed 49-year-old Brian Scott of Bettendorf on Sunday.

Police say on February 7 officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Central Avenue near 21 Street in Bettendorf. When officers arrived police say the people involved were no longer there.

A couple of hours later, a report of a suspicious car led police to Kimberly Ridge Road near Highland Park Drive. Officers confirmed it matched the description of the car from the earlier call. A woman in the car told police the driver, Scott, threatened to kill her.

Authorities say Scott refused to get out of the car and took out a gun. During the altercation, Gish shot Scott. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. Another officer at the scene suffered an injury to the hand and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Officer Gish voluntarily interviewed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Gish remains on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, Gish’s interview along with the investigative facts will be forwarded to the Scott County Attorney’s Office for review. No further information will be released at this time.