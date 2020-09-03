Bettendorf Officer involved in fatal shooting

A Bettendorf Police Officer was involved in a fatal shooting when responding to a disturbance on Thursday.

Just before noon, Bettendorf Police responded to a report of a man holding a knife to a throat of a 4-year-old at 1111 16 1/2 Street.

When police arrived, they announced their presence and entered the location. Inside the home, they found an adult male holding a sharp edged weapon along with multiple children in the home.

The police determined the man was an immediate danger to those around him.

An officer fired his weapon at the subject, striking him once. The 53-year-old Caucasian male was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released pending family notification.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The investigation of the incident has been turned over to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They will interview witnesses, collect video and audio recordings, and process the scene.

The officer who discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave per departmental policy and his name will not be released until after the investigation by DCI.