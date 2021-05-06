Bettendorf officer justified in deadly shooting, Scott County Attorney’s Office says

The Scott County Attorney’s Office says a Bettendorf officer was justified in a deadly shooting last February.

They’ve released body cam footage from the night of February 7 at Georgian Square.

Brian Scott fired at officers who were attempting to detain him. Officer Zachary Gish returned fire, striking Scott four times.

“It’s important to note Brian Scott fired his weapon first and then it was Officer Gish who had to fire his duty weapon. Once somebody has fired his weapon at officers, he has left him no choice but to fire,” First Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy K. Devine announced. “A taser isn’t going to do anything to somebody who is firing a gun at officers.”

A firearm was found in Scott’s lap under his right hand, a shell casing from that gun was recovered inside the car he was in and forensics matched that casing to the gun in his possession. The Scott County Attorney’s Office says it was reasonable and necessary for Gish to fire his weapon to prevent injury or death to himself, a female victim and others.