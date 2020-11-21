Bettendorf offices, services close for Thanksgiving

Bettendorf has announced closings for Thanksgiving.
- City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
- Garbage, bulky waste, recycling and yard waste collection schedules for the Thanksgiving holiday are: No collection on Thursday,. Residents whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday will have collection on Friday. Residents whose regularly scheduled collection day is Friday will have collection on Saturday, For more information call 563-344-4088. Residents can set out two extra bags of garbage without stickers from November 27-December 2, 2020.
- Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, but will resume its normal schedule on Friday, November 27.
- The Family Museum will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will resume regular hours on Friday. No classes will be held Nov. 23-28.
- The library closes at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and will be closed Thanksgiving Day. It will open on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Select Service Hours continue during the first hour of operation for vulnerable populations and those 65 years and older.
- Life Fitness Center will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and open on Friday form 5 a.m.-8 p.m. No fitness classes will be held Friday.
- Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open on Thanksgiving Day until 2 p.m., weather permitting.
- The Palmer Grill will be closed on Thanksgiving.