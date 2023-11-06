Bettendorf spent months gathering community input and is now ready to show off its future.

The city’s Community Development Department is hosting a community open house at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street, on Monday, November 20th from 6-8 p.m. The open house will give updates to the city’s comprehensive plan, “Premiering Bettendorf.”

“Back in May, we asked the community to get involved in this update by using our Community Interactive Map to tell planners where they would like to see new homes, commercial buildings, parks, trails, etc.,” said Mark Hunt, Community Development Director. “Since then, there have been more than 1,600 total visits to the plan’s webpage and we’ve received 284 comments. We are excited to show our citizens how that input is helping us plan the city’s future.”

The public can stop by the community open house at any time to see the comprehensive plan, ask questions and give feedback before it is sent to the Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council for adoption in the first half of 2024.

For more information on the city’s comprehensive plan, click here.