U.S. Route 67 (River Drive), Grant Street, and 6th Street are back open as the Mississippi River recedes, according to a news release from the City of Bettendorf.

As part of the reopening process, Bettendorf Public Works Crews have cleaned and inspected the roadways for damage, and they removed the concrete barriers and ensured floodwaters did not harm the electricity connected to traffic lights, the release says.

Public works crews are focused on Leach Park, which remains closed to the public. Starting Thursday, May 11, workers will start removing debris and the concrete flood wall. There is no

reopening date set at this time, according to the release.

