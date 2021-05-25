Bettendorf pair held as suspects in theft of welder from I-74 Bridge construction site

A Bettendorf couple faces felony charges after police say they stole a 500-pound welder from a construction site at the Interstate 74 Bridge.

Bill Fifer, 64, and his girlfriend Emma Stephenson, 24, were in Fifer’s silver Ford F-150 flatbed truck looking for scrap metal to collect when the found a large blue Miller Bobcat 250 welder shortly before 1:30 a.m. March 7, police say in an arrest affidavit.

The welder, valued at $6,000, belonged to the Helm Group construction company in the new Interstate 74 Bridge construction zone on the 1300 block of Gilbert Street in Bettendorf.

The two tried to lift the 500-pound welder onto the flatbed but were unable to do so. They left to get Fifer’s GMC flatbed truck with a lifting crane attached to the bed from his rented workshop in Davenport so they could lift the welder, the affidavit says.

They went back to the construction zone shortly after 4 a.m. where they used the crane to take the welder.

The welder had attached welding cables, which ran up to the bridge’s structure, on which crews were working at the time.

The two had to cut the cables to take the welder, police say in the affidavit.

Fifer and Stephenson used a moving blanked and a barbecue grill cover to conceal the welder after they lifted it onto the truck.

They took the welder to property of a relative of Fifer on South Vermont Avenue in Davenport, where they removed the welder to a small flatbed trailer at the back of the property.

During a voluntary interview, Fifer admitted he and Stephenson took the welder and put it on his relative’s property, the affidavit says.

Fifer went with detectives to his brother’s property to recover the welder.

Iowa Department of Transportation and Bettendorf traffic cameras caught the theft on video and showed the Iowa license plates on the trucks.

Search warrants were executed on the Ford and GMC trucks, Fifer’s workshop, his cellphone and workshop security camera DVR.

Three pairs of bolt cutters were found in the workshop.

The security camera DVR, drug paraphernalia and a baggie with 1.5 grams of methamphetamine were found in Fifer’s workshop.

Fifer admitted the meth and drug paraphernalia belonged to him.

Video recovered from the workshop security camera DVR shows Fifer and Stephenson arrive at the workshop in the Ford F150 and leave in the GMC truck. Before they leave, Stephenson can be seen loading bolt cutters and the black barbecue grill cover into the GMC truck. Fifer can be seen loading the moving blanket into the GMC truck before leaving.

Data extracted from Fifer’s cellphone includes a welding supply website visited after the thefts that shows the cost of the welder, and photos of the stolen welder.

Security video from Total Maintenance Inc. on State Street near the construction area shows Fifer’s truck driving through the property.

The video also shows the two taking a scrap water heater and other unidentified scrap metal from the area while in the Ford F-150 shortly after 1 a.m. that morning. The video shows both of them climbing into a large metal recycling Dumpster to take scrap metal.

The area where Total Maintenance keeps their scrap metal is posted with a “No Trespassing” sign.

Fifer, who faces a felony charge of second-degree theft and misdemeanor charges of possession-second and possession of burglary tools, was held Tuesday on $9,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

He is set to appear in Scott County Court on June 17.

Stephenson faces a felony charge of second-degree theft and a misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools.

She was held on $7,000 bond Tuesday in Scott County Jail. Court proceedings are set for Thursday and June 6 in Scott County Jail.