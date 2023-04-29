The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation will host a golf cart tour of Bettendorf’s Recreation Trail on Monday, May 22, according to a news release.

The event will consist of a tour of Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Devils Glen Park and back. Transportation on the trail will be by golf carts provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course. The carts may be operated by the participants or operators will be provided. Drivers must be at least 18 years old.

Stops will be made at several sites along the way. Liquid refreshments will be provided. The tour

will be about two hours round trip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tours are limited to 70 people.

Parking for the tour will be in the Palmer Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf.

There is no fee, but registration is required. Registration begins May 2, and the deadline is 4 p.m. on May 18. To register online, visit here.

For more information or to register by phone, contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4113. There is no rain date this year.